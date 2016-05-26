BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 26 Cubes, Inc. :
* Says it will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, JL Tech.,Ltd, which is engaged in micro filter business, to improve operating efficency and create synergy
* Merger effective date of Aug. 9 and registered date of Aug. 11
* The company will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XX2t08
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Meitu shares down 9.09 pct (Adds MSCI comment, detail, updates prices)