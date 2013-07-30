(Corrects paragraphs 2 and 3 to say the per-share offers
include contingency payments)
July 30 Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc said
it would buy Trius Therapeutics Inc and Optimer
Pharmaceuticals Inc for up to $1.62 billion to boost
its antibiotics portfolio.
Cubist said it would buy all outstanding shares of Optimer
for a total of $15.75 per share in cash, including contingency
payments. The offer represents a premium of 18 percent on
Tuesday's closing price.
Cubist said it would pay a total of $15.50 per share for
Trius, including contingency payments. The offer represents a
premium of 32 percent to the stock's closing price on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)