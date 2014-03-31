Centrica boss says some in UK PM May's government lack faith in free markets
* PM May's Conservatives plan energy price cap for households
March 31 Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc's anti-infective tedizolid for acute bacterial skin infections shows substantial evidence of safety and efficacy, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Monday.
The panel's vote was unanimous. The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its expert panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bill Trott)
* PM May's Conservatives plan energy price cap for households
* CEO says not heard anything about Kering sale (Adds details from conference call)