Dec 8 Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it
would buy Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued
at $9.5 billion, giving the major drugmaker an entry into the
market for drugs that target so-called superbugs.
Merck and British rival AstraZeneca Plc have turned
their attention to newer kinds of antibiotics that attack
superbugs - strains of bacteria that are resistant to several
types of antibiotics - after the 2013 threat report from the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC estimated that more than 2 million people in the
United States are sickened every year by such infections, with
at least 23,000 dying as a result. (1.usa.gov/1w5Hhml)
Cubist's lead drug, Ceftolozane/Tazobactamis, is widely
expected to win marketing approval from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration later this month as a treatment for complicated
urinary tract infections.
Merck will pay $102 per share for Cubist, a premium of 37
percent to the Lexington, Massachussetts-based company's closing
share price of $74.36 on Friday.
The deal includes assumption of $1.1 billion in debt.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)