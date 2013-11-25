Nov 25 Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental treatment for a type of urinary tract infection
showed it was as effective as an approved antibiotic.
The main goal of a late-stage trial was to show whether the
treatment, a combination of ceftolozane and tazobactam,
eradicated the infection and cured patients five to nine days
after the last dose.
The most commonly reported adverse events of the treatment
were headaches, constipation, hypertension, nausea and diarrhea.
Cubist said it was concluding another late-stage study with
the drug in patients with complicated intra-abdominal
infections, and expects to report results in late December.
Shares of the Massachusetts-based company closed at $65.50
on the Nasdaq on Friday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)