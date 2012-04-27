MILAN, April 27 Top Italian investment bank Mediobanca said it and joint bookrunner Bank of America Merrill Lynch had fully exercised an greenshoe option for 2.04 million shares in newly-listed Brunello Cucinelli.

The move brings the free float in Cucinelli to 33 percent.

The Italian cashmere specialist made a sparkling market debut in Milan on Friday, buoyed by strong demand for European luxury goods stocks that have shrugged off double-dip recessions on the continent.