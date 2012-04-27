Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
MILAN, April 27 Top Italian investment bank Mediobanca said it and joint bookrunner Bank of America Merrill Lynch had fully exercised an greenshoe option for 2.04 million shares in newly-listed Brunello Cucinelli.
The move brings the free float in Cucinelli to 33 percent.
The Italian cashmere specialist made a sparkling market debut in Milan on Friday, buoyed by strong demand for European luxury goods stocks that have shrugged off double-dip recessions on the continent.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.