MILAN, March 10 Italian luxury goods maker
Brunello Cucinelli has hired Luca Lisandroni, a former
senior manager at eyewear group Luxottica, as its
co-chief executive.
The appointment marks another management departure from
Luxottica, the maker of Ray Ban and Oakley sunglasses, which
lost its third CEO in 17 months at the end of January, when top
shareholder and founder Leonardo Del Vecchio, 80, took on
executive powers as chairman.
Changes at the helm of Luxottica have prompted some senior
managers to leave the group, sources have told
Reuters.
Deutsche Bank analysts flagged in a recent note execution
risks at Luxottica given the management changes and the
possibility that others may leave.
Cucinelli's new appointment was announced by Brunello
Cucinelli, the company's chief executive, during an analyst call
on Thursday.
Lisandroni will flank co-CEO Riccardo Stefanelli,
Cucinelli's son-in-law who joined the company in 2006 and
oversees the group's shop network.
"At 62 I'm happy to have with me two young men who can grow
and bring their ideas to the company," Cucinelli said.
Lisandroni, 37, was general manager at Luxottica Brazil
according to his LinkedIn page.
