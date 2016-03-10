MILAN, March 10 Italian luxury goods group
Brunello Cucinelli reported on Thursday an 11 percent
rise in full-year core profit net of extraordinary items and
said revenues would rise double-digit this year.
Cucinelli's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 69 million euros, bang in line
with a Thomson Reuters estimate and up from a 2014 EBITDA of 62
million euros net of the proceeds from a property sale.
Net profit also met expectations at 33 million euros, rising
5 percent from 2014 when excluding the one-off capital gain.
The EBITDA margin however declined to 16.7 percent of
revenues from 17.5 percent a year earlier.
Cucinelli said it expected to start generating cash from
2016 with a gradual positive impact on net debt.
The company will pay a dividend of 13 euro cents up from 12
euro cents last year.
Cucinelli reported in January a 10 percent rise in 2015
revenues at constant exchange rates. Sales were up 16 percent
when including the boost from currencies.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)