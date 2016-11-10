MILAN Nov 10 Italian luxury group Brunello
Cucinelli reported on Thursday a 9.7 percent rise in
nine-month revenue at current exchange rates, boosted by its
retail operations and by sales in Greater China in particular.
The company said sales came in at 348.4 million euros
($378.85 million) in the first nine months of the year.
"Given we are now in November we can say that we expect
another particularly positive year both for revenues and
profits," Chairman and Chief Executive Brunello Cucinelli said
in a statement.
Sales grew more than 7 percent in both North America and
Europe and by 18.4 percent in Greater China, the statement said.
Like-for-like sales for the first 10 months of the year were up
3.8 percent.
($1 = 0.9196 euros)
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Bendeich)