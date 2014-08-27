* H1 EBITDA up 12.9 pct to 30.6 mln euros

* H1 net profit rise 17.8 pct to 15.6 mln euros

* CEO sees little impact from crisis in Ukraine (Adds details)

MILAN, Aug 27 Italian luxury cashmere maker Brunello Cucinelli forecast double-digit growth in earnings and sales both this year and next, after demand for ultra-exclusive products drove its net profit up 18 percent in the first six months.

Cucinelli, whose trademark cachemire sweaters can cost between $955 and $3,645, said on Wednesday it had completed the sales campaign of its Spring/Summer 2015 men's collection and was more than halfway through the women's one.

"We feel confident in expecting 2014 to close with a double-digit growth both in terms of profit and revenues," it said in a statement, confirming guidance given at the start of 2014.

"The data and, more in general, the mood in the absolute luxury segment prompt us to envisage next year as another year enjoying excellent results of double-digit healthy growth."

The company posted a net profit of 15.6 million euros in the first half, as sales rose 11.6 percent to 175.8 million euros.

Like-for-like retail sales rose 5.6 percent in the 34 weeks to Aug. 24, it said.

Cucinelli, which is expanding its retail network through new openings and by taking over some of the shops currently managed through franchise, saw retail sales rise 23 percent in the first six months, nearly four times faster than the wholesale channel.

Strong growth in North America boosted first-half sales, the company said in July when it gave preliminary figures, while sales in Cucinelli's struggling domestic market were held up by healthy tourist flows.

Tourists contributed overall to European sales, which rose 9.5 percent. That is roughly half the growth rate recorded in North America and compares to a 43.5 rise in Greater China, which currently only accounts for 6 percent of total sales.

Brunello Cucinelli, an Italian entrepreneur who prides himself on business ethics drawn from Western philosophy and religion, said its franchise in Russia was doing very well as fewer Russian were travelling abroad.

In general, however, the company had seen "really few changes around the world" in shopping habits among its top-end clients, he told analysts in answer to a question about the impact of the crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Lisa Jucca)