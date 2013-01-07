MILAN Jan 7 Italian cashmere goods maker
Brunello Cucinelli said on Monday preliminary sales
rose 15 percent to 279 million euros ($364 million) in 2012, in
line with analyst expectations.
European luxury goods makers have been able to shrug off the
euro-zone debt crisis as they tap into demand from newly-rich
Asian tourists.
Cucinelli, whose soft pastel-coloured jumpers have been worn
by Britain's Prince William, told Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday he
expected sales of around 278 million euros in 2012, in line with
a consensus by analysts.
Debt at the end of December dropped to 1 million euros from
48 million euros a year before.
Cucinelli listed in April last year.
($1 = 0.7666 euros)
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Sabina Suzzi, editing by
Stephen Jewkes)