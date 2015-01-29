BRIEF-Abu Dhabi National Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 74 million dirhams versus 39 million dirhams year ago
Jan 28 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc appointed Jerry Salinas as chief financial officer, succeeding Phillip Green, effective Jan. 28.
Green, 60, who has served as CFO since 1995, was appointed president, succeeding David Beck, who has elected to retire.
Salinas, 56, has served as Treasurer since 1997. (1.usa.gov/1v9Xf24) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru)
* Invitation Homes Inc - unit voluntarily prepaid about $510 million of borrowings outstanding under loan agreement dated as of November 12, 2014