July 31 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Wednesday it raised Cumberland, Rhode Island's general
obligation debt rating two notches to AA-minus from A.
The rating action reflects the city's improved financial
performance, even amid a period of reduced state aid and a slow
national economy, S&P said. The outlook is stable.
The improved performance and more balanced fund operations
are "due in large part to management actions and policies that
have resulted in increased reserves, coupled with lessening
enterprise fund reliance on general fund support and cash flow,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Timothy Daley in a
statement.