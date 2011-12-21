MUMBAI Dec 21 Cumin seed, or jeera, sowing in India's western state of Gujarat, the country's top producer, rose 26 percent on year as a fall in temperature aided sowing operations, data from the state's farm department showed on Wednesday.

As on Dec. 19, cumin seed was sown on 264,000 hectares from last year's 209,300 hectares, data showed.

"Weather is supportive for jeera sowing. Total area under cultivation may touch 300,000 hectares this season," said an official from the state farm department, who declined to be identified.

In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of the commodity, cumin is cultivated from October to December and harvested in February-April.

Three-year average acreage of the spice in the state is 308,800 hectares. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma and Darshan Mankad; Editing by Harish Nambiar)