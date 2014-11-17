NEW YORK Nov 16 Shares of Cummins could
rise by as much as 15 percent over the next year as its North
American market could prove stronger than some expect, according
to a report in Barron's financial newspaper.
In addition to strength in North America, its business
abroad could improve, especially in China, the newspaper said in
its edition to be published on Monday.
In the United States, a recovering economy, along with tight
rail capacity and aging truck fleets, is driving truckers to buy
new vehicles, the report said, noting that some analysts think
that the order upturn could last at least through 2016.
Shares of Cummins, which closed Friday at $145.06, are up
2.9 percent for the year so far, compared with the S&P 500's
gain of 10.4 percent for that period.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Eric Walsh)