By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Oct 27 Diesel engine maker Cummins Inc
on Tuesday posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit
and said it would lay off up to 2,000 people as global economic
weakness continued to weigh on its international sales.
Shares of the company fell more than 8 percent. It said most
of the job cuts, which would affect nearly 4 percent of its
workforce of about 54,000, would take place by the end of 2015
and deliver annualized savings of $160 million to $200 million.
During a conference call with analysts, executives said the
company expected full-year sales to be flat to down 2 percent,
compared with its previous forecast of a rise of 2 percent to 4
percent.
Chief Executive Officer Tom Linebarger said in a statement
that industry orders in Brazil and China were at multiyear lows,
with no sign that these markets will rebound soon.
"Given the uncertainty in the global economy, we expect
challenging conditions to persist for some time," Linebarger
said.
The company said that in the coming weeks and months it
would decide whether further restructuring will be necessary.
The Columbus, Indiana-based company reported a third-quarter
net profit of $380 million, or $2.14 per share, down more than
10 percent from $423 million, or $2.32 per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected $2.60 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell almost 6 percent to $4.62 billion from $4.89
billion. Analysts had expected $4.91 billion.
The company said North American sales were up 4 percent, but
international sales plunged 18 percent.
Sales of engines for heavy-duty trucks in North America,
however, were down 9 percent, and Cummins lowered its forecast
for the size of that overall market in 2015 by 4,000 units to
286,000. The heavy-duty truck business had previously remained
resilient even while international sales had faltered.
In morning trading, Cummins shares were down 8.4 percent at
$102.70.
Shares of Navistar International Corp, which buys
heavy-duty truck engines from Cummins, were down nearly 13
percent at $12.24.
