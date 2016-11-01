BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
CHICAGO Nov 1 Engine maker Cummins Inc on Monday reported a lower quarterly net profit as revenue declined in all its businesses, lead by a 12 percent drop in its engines unit due to weak heavy-duty truck production in North America.
The Columbus, Indiana-based company reported third-quarter net income of $289 million or $1.72 per share, down 24 percent from $380 million or $2.14 per share a year earlier. (Reporting By Nick Carey)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.