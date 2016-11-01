CHICAGO Nov 1 Engine maker Cummins Inc on Monday reported a lower quarterly net profit as revenue declined in all its businesses, lead by a 12 percent drop in its engines unit due to weak heavy-duty truck production in North America.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company reported third-quarter net income of $289 million or $1.72 per share, down 24 percent from $380 million or $2.14 per share a year earlier. (Reporting By Nick Carey)