CHICAGO Nov 1 Engine maker Cummins Inc on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly profit due to weak heavy-duty truck production in North America and poor global demand for power generation equipment, and said its full-year margin on earnings before income tax would be affected by a third quarter charge.

The company's shares fell 2 percent after the announcement.

"Due to the slow pace of growth in the global economy, we continue to face weak demand in a number of our most important markets," Cummins Chief Executive Officer Tom Linebarger said.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company provides engines for the large trucks that haul a large majority of U.S. freight. Truck makers have seen sales fall this year as lackluster economic growth and high retail inventories have discouraged many trucking firms from putting in orders for new vehicles.

The company reiterated a full-year revenue forecast of a 9 percent drop in sales, which was consistent with a range of 8 percent to 10 percent it had provided earlier.

But Cummins said its full-year earnings before income taxes should be 11.3 percent of sales, below its prior forecast of 11.6 to 12.2 percent, due to a loss contingency charge in the third quarter.

Third-quarter net income fell 24 percent to $289 million, or $1.72 per share, from $380 million, or $2.14, a year earlier.

Excluding the one-time loss contingency charge in its engine business, earnings per share were $2.02. Analysts, on average, expected $1.96.

Sales in the company's engines unit were down 12 percent versus the same period in 2015.

Revenue for the quarter totaled $4.2 billion, down from $4.6 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue for the third quarter of $4.23 billion.

In early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Cummins shares were down 2 percent at $125.16.