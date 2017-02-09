(Adds details of results, company comment, stock price)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Feb 9 Cummins Inc reported a
sharply higher fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, but
revenue fell, and the engine maker said difficult market
conditions could hurt 2017 results.
The Columbus, Indiana-based company said cost-cutting helped
mitigate the impact of lower North American commercial truck
production and weak global demand for its engines and
power-generation equipment.
In light pre-market trading Cummins shares were up 3.4
percent at $150.65.
"Despite weak conditions in a number of our largest markets
... (we) made significant progress in a number of our key
initiatives in 2016," Chief Executive Officer Tom Linebarger
said in a statement.
The company said 2017 would remain challenging, with revenue
likely to be flat to down 5 percent and earnings before taxes to
be between 11 percent and 11.5 percent of sales.
Results for the current quarter "will continue to be
challenged by difficult markets and are expected to mark the low
point of the year," the company said.
Cummins reported net income of $378 million, or $2.25 per
share, more than double $161 million, or 92 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding impairment and restructuring charges, earnings per
share were $2.02. Analysts had on average had expected $1.99.
Revenue fell to $4.5 billion from $4.8 billion. Analysts had
expected $4.34 billion.
The company managed to offset those lower sales with a
reduction in costs. A year earlier, Cummins had also reported
restructuring and impairment charges due to weak markets, which
had hurt profits.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)