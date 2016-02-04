BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million
* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Feb 4 Diesel engine maker Cummins Inc on Thursday posted a lower quarterly profit as global economic weakness continued to hurt revenue and restructuring costs ate into its profits.
The Columbus, Indiana-based company reported a fourth-quarter net profit of $161 million, or 92 cents a share, down 64 percent from $444 million, or $2.44 per share, a year earlier.
* Globus Medical - received letter from FDA informing co had not sufficiently addressed questions regarding 510(K) submission for Excelsiusgps