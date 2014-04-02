April 2 Cupid Plc

* Revenues from continuing business were flat at 26.6 mln pounds (FY 2012: 26.7 million pounds)

* Adjusted EBITDA loss of 2.8 million pounds (fy 2012: profit 4.2 million pounds)

* Profitability to be at a positive run rate as cupid enters 2015

