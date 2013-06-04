BRIEF-Zhejiang Huace Film & TV sees Q1 net profit flat to up 20 pct y/y
* Says it sees its Q1 net profit up 0-20 pct y/y from 116.9 million yuan ($16.95 million) a year ago
LONDON, June 4 Cupid PLC : * Expect to have a positive EBITDA in Q2, cash position at the end of June is
expected to be in excess of £10M.
DUBAI, April 9 More creditors of Dubai technology company Pacific Controls are pursuing court action against the company as they seek to recoup some of the 1.4 billion dirhams ($381 million) they're owed, banking sources said.