LONDON, March 5 British online dating firm Cupid
Plc's profits rose 31 percent last year as it signed up
more lonely hearts to its relationship websites, with the
company planning to court customers in new markets in 2013.
The company, which owns dating websites such as cupid.com
and flirt.com, reported pretax profit of 9.2 million pounds
($13.9 million) on Tuesday, compared to 7 million in 2011.
Cupid said it wooed 1.78 million new subscribers to its
websites last year, with particularly strong growth in France
and the U.S. Revenues for 2012 increased by 51 percent to 80.9
million pounds.
The web dating firm, which operates in 58 countries, said it
had made a strong start to 2013, and was looking to both expand
geographically and to develop its portfolio of niche brands,
which include a site for people who work in uniform and another
for single parents.
"Whilst it is still early in the year, we are confident that
the business is well positioned for another year of healthy
revenue growth, profitability and cash generation," Cupid's
chief executive Bill Dobbie said in a statement.
Cupid's share price slid nearly 28 percent in February, the
biggest monthly fall since the company was floated on London's
junior AIM market in June 2010.
Last month, the BBC published a report featuring claims from
members of Cupid's online dating services who said that they
suspected that fake communications had been used to encourage
them to buy subscriptions.
The sites allow people to register for free, but members
must buy a subscription if they wish to reply to messages.
Cupid denied the claims and said in a statement in February
that it only acted "in a legal and appropriate manner".
Shares in the Edinburgh-based firm were up 2.4 percent at
139.5 pence at 0844 GMT on Tuesday.