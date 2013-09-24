Sept 24 Internet dating company Cupid Plc
swung to a first-half loss, hit by higher marketing and
administrative costs.
Adjusted pretax loss for the six months ended June 30 was
2.5 million pounds ($4.01 million), from a profit of 3.5 million
pounds a year earlier. Revenue rose 12.4 percent to 43.4 million
pounds.
"We have had a number of distractions in the first half of
2013... the remainder of 2013 will be a transitional period as
we complete the separation of the divested casual assets and
reshape our continuing business for the future," said Chief
Executive Bill Dobbie.
The company said marketing spend, its largest cost,
increased 18 percent to 27.4 million pounds. Administrative
expenses rose nearly 60 percent to 4 million pounds.
Cupid faced media allegations earlier this year about the
methods it used to encourage people to buy subscriptions.
However, the company said in July that an independent review of
its operations did not find any evidence of Cupid using fake
profiles to boost membership.
It sold its benaughty.com, flirt.com and other "casual"
dating sites to Max Polyakov's Grendall Investment Ltd for 43.1
million pounds in July.
Cupid said it expects continuing business to return to
growth and profitability in 2014.