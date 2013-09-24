Sept 24 Cupid PLC : * Revenues increased by 12.4% to £43.4M (H1 2012: £38.6M) * Adjusted EBITDA1 of £2.6 m * Cost cutting programme being implemented to align resources with continuing

business * 2013 dividend expected to be maintained at 2012 level * The continuing business will deliver growth and profitability in 2014 * H1 loss before tax for continuing operations 2.5 million STG * Second half results will include a substantial gain on the disposal of the