July 1 British online dating company Cupid Plc
said an independent review of its operations did not
find any evidence of the company using fake profiles to boost
its membership, sending its shares up as much as 10 percent.
The BBC said in February that members of Cupid's online
dating services suspected fake "flirtatious" messages had been
used to encourage free users to sign up for paid subscriptions.
Cupid, which operates the benaughty.com and flirt.com
websites, on Monday said it is making changes to the structure
and approach of its "motivation team" so that Cupid staff will
be clearly identified when interacting with
customers.
Shares in the company were up 6 percent at 77 pence at 0825
GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. They have lost
roughly two-thirds of their value so far this year.
The conclusion of the review is also expected to help the
company in the sale of its casual dating business. Cupid had
said last month that it had received several interests from
potential buyers for its casual dating sites.
"People who are potential buyers in the business, and who
may have seen risks around the practices should be reassured.
That means the businesses are easier to sell and may get a
higher price depending on individual negotiations," Peel Hunt
analyst Stephen Yau told Reuters.
Cupid markets to people of different age groups, cultures
and social interests, from its mature relationship website
loveagain.com to its cheeky girlsdateforfree.com.
