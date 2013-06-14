New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
NEW YORK, June 14 Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday revised Curacao's sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative.
The rating is currently A-minus.
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 8 A computer hack set off all the emergency sirens in Dallas for about 90 minutes overnight in one of the largest known breaches of a siren warning system, officials in the Texas city said on Saturday.