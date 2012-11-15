NEW YORK Nov 15 Rating agency Standard & Poor's
revised Curacao's outlook to negative from stable on Thursday
and affirmed its A-minus rating, citing worries about eroding
public health and pension systems.
"The deterioration in the balances of the government of
Curacao's national pension fund as well as the health care fund
has weakened the government's underlying fiscal stance," S&P
said in a statement.
"The negative outlook reflects our view that a failure to
reverse the recent fiscal deterioration in a timely manner might
lead to a downgrade," the rating agency said.
