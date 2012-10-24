By Brian Ellsworth
WILLEMSTAD, Oct 24 Curacao could extend or
renegotiate a lease of its Isla refinery to Venezuelan state oil
company PDVSA if the latter agrees to invest $1.5 billion to
upgrade the World War One-era facility, the Caribbean island's
top politician said on Wednesday.
The 335,000 barrel per day (bpd) Isla refinery, which is
crucial to the Dutch island nation's economy, has faced years of
complaints from residents and environmental activists over
pollution, but PDVSA has been reluctant to invest in it.
"It is important to extend PDVSA's contract, but under
certain conditions," Helmin Wiels, leader of the Sovereign
People party that won the largest block at last week's
parliamentary elections, told Reuters.
"But obviously if PDVSA is going to invest that amount it
won't negotiate for 2019 (when the current contract expires).
That level of investment would require at least 25 years to be
sustainable."
He said PDVSA could be invited to become a partner in a
joint venture with the government of Curacao, which is a
semi-autonomous "constituent country" that is part of the
Kingdom of the Netherlands.
Wiels' party, which is sympathetic to Venezuela's socialist
President Hugo Chavez, is in negotiations with other political
parties to form a new government and choose a prime minister
under the island's parliamentary system.
This year a Curacao court ruled against a petition by local
activists group SMOC to shut down the refinery on the grounds
that toxic emissions were sickening residents. SMOC has said it
will continue to put pressure on the refinery to either clean up
its operations or shut down.
Wiels said shutting the refinery would constitute "economic
sudden death" for the island, because Isla provides close to 10
percent of its GDP.
Isla was originally opened in 1918 by Royal Dutch Shell
on the site of a former Willemstad slave market to
process Venezuela's first crude oil, and the refinery supplied
the Allies in World War Two.
In 1985 Shell sold it to Curacao for a symbolic $1, and the
island quickly leased it to - which has made few major
investments to reduce emissions.
Wiels said his coalition may consider suing Shell for
pollution, including indiscriminate dumping of carcinogenic
heavy metals, prior to 1985.
"I'm not an expert, but I think the damage suffered by
Curacao is on the order of $30 billion to $40 billion," he said,
adding such a trial would likely end up in Dutch courts.
The economy of Curacao, 40 miles (64 kms) off the Venezuelan
coast, has become less dependent on refining in the last decade
and wants to expand its banking, shipping and tourism sectors.
But Isla remains a vital asset for PDVSA. It represents more
than 10 percent of the company's global refining capacity, while
a tank depot next to the facility can store up to 16 million
barrels of crude and has become an important staging point for
Venezuelan oil shipments to China.
Unlike most coastal facilities in the OPEC member, the
terminal and the neighboring island of Bullenbaai can receive
large tankers, including VLCCs (very large crude carriers).