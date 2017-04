Oct 29 Curanum AG :

* Says Korian Deutschland has notified management board of Curanum that it confirms and specifies its squeeze-out request, dated July 15

* Korian Deutschland has determined cash compensation for transfer of shares held by minority shareholders of Curanum to Korian in merger squeeze-out proceedings equal to amount of 3.03 euros for each share of Curanum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: