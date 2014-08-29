Aug 29 Curanum AG : * Says passed resolution appointing Susanne Momberg to be Chief Financial

Officer with effect as of September 1, 2014 * Says Susanne Momberg has headed the company's finance department as interim

manager since April 1, 2014 * Says Uwe Ganzer who temporarily served as CEO will return to supervisory board as of September 1 where he will reassume office of chairman * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage