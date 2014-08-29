UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
Aug 29 Curanum AG : * Says passed resolution appointing Susanne Momberg to be Chief Financial
Officer with effect as of September 1, 2014 * Says Susanne Momberg has headed the company's finance department as interim
manager since April 1, 2014 * Says Uwe Ganzer who temporarily served as CEO will return to supervisory board as of September 1 where he will reassume office of chairman * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Negotiators discuss possible compromise on defense spending (Adds Trump signing bill, paragraph 2)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.