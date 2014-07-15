BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD provides additional information on TX-004HR regulatory update
July 15 Curanum AG : * Says Korian Deutschland AG announces its intention for an intra-group merger
whereby Curanum AG will be merged into Korian Deutschland AG * Says Korian Deutschland AG announces its request that a merger squeeze-out of
minority shareholders be implemented * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Soligenix Inc - results from its ricin toxin vaccine (rivax™) development program will be presented at 20(th) annual conference on vaccine research