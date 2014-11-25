BRIEF-Neuron Bio obtains patent in Israel for neuroprotective compound
* Says obtains patent in Israel for its neuroprotective compound NST0037 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pJF1ng
Nov 25 Curasan AG :
* Says has received certificate of patenting their ceramic pastes for bone formation by European Patent Office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says obtains patent in Israel for its neuroprotective compound NST0037 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pJF1ng
April 21Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd :