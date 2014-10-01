BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency recommendations for April 2017
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval granting of a marketing authorisation for Sandoz's Rixathon Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
Oct 1 Curasan AG
* Says supervisory board has appointed Michael Schlenk to the new board with effect from Oct. 7
* Says at the same time, Supervisory Board has taken a decision on capital increase against cash contributions with subscription rights
* Says share capital will increase by a nominal of up to 3.65 million euros to up to 10.95 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval granting of a marketing authorisation for Sandoz's Rixathon Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
* Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd appears to have generated around 15.5 billion yen in group operating profit in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei