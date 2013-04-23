* Central bank reserve diversification likely to speed up
By Natsuko Waki
LONDON, April 23 After years of being also-rans,
currencies from countries such as Canada, Australia, China,
Brazil, Russia and Norway now have a realistic chance of
breaking deeper into the $11 trillion global reserve mix.
Such a move, if it came, could encourage billions of dollars
in private investment to ride along in the slipstream.
Deteriorating sovereign credit quality across industrial
economies has already begun to push central bank asset managers
to diversify away from the traditionally dominant U.S. dollar,
euro, Japanese yen, British pound and Swiss franc.
The latest IMF report - the only official data on how
reserves are managed - showed central bank holdings of
currencies such as Australian and Canadian dollars jumped 25
percent to 6.1 percent at end-2012.
That's small compared with the 85 percent still held in U.S
dollars and euros. But it points to the future.
Central bank reserve diversification is being driven by two
things - the near zero official interest rates in the advanced
world and the series of sovereign credit rating downgrades in
major economies over the past year or so.
The low interest rates drive up the cost in domestic
currency terms of building a huge overseas cash piles. The
downgrades simply mean traditional safe havens do not seem as
safe as they were.
The United States, France and Britain have lost triple-A
endorsement from at least one credit agency. The latest hit to
reserve credit quality came last Friday when ratings firm Fitch
became the second agency to strip Britain of its top AAA rating.
"Central bank and official holders of reserves, like
everyone else, are worried about incipient inflation, (but) they
are also worried about declining credit quality among
sovereigns," said George Hoguet, global investment strategist at
State Street Global Advisors.
"The commodity currencies in general have significantly
better balance sheets, certainly than the euro zone. It's
understandable that they would move to diversification."
The annual survey of 60 central banks released this month,
compiled by Royal Bank of Scotland for Central Banking
Publications, showed two thirds of them are considering or would
consider investing in China's yuan, while 40 percent of them
said the same about investing in the Brazilian real, Danish
crown and Indian rupee.
Around one in three is considering or would consider
Norwegian, Swedish and Danish crowns, Russian rouble and New
Zealand dollar.
"This (diversification) should stabilise the international
monetary system by helping balance the investment flows and
encourage (a) more long-term investment horizon into the new
reserve currencies," one reserve manager at an Asian central
bank told the survey.
SHRINKING SUPPLY
The desire for other currencies is driven by the imbalance
in the demand and supply of safe-haven assets as well as the
rising cost of holding a huge cash pile.
Backed by strong export growth, emerging economies have
built up shock-absorbing precautionary reserves via central bank
intervention to cap local currencies. But that very financial
operation generates a large "cost of carry" in the process.
For example, China's central bank buys U.S. dollars to keep
a lid on the yuan exchange rate in order to keep its exports
competitive. In doing so, the bank sells yuan to its local
banking system and then needs to sell yuan bonds to prevent the
excess yuan seeping into the economy and stoking inflation.
It is then losing the difference between what it earns on
its accumulated U.S. dollars - typically held in Treasury debt -
and what it pays to its banks via the yuan-denominated bonds.
Tufts University researchers estimate this cost has grown to
3 percent of gross domestic product. For all emerging economies,
it has grown to 1.8 percent of GDP from 1 percent in 2004.
Another study by Gioia Cellai and Francesco Potente at the
Bank of Italy for Central Baking Publications showed the scale
of a shrinking supply of top-rated debt.
In Europe, the size of outstanding debt with credit default
swap rates below 100 basis points - one of the "safety"
thresholds used - fell by a third to 4.7 trillion in the three
years to 2011. That represents less than 50 percent of total
outstanding debt, compared with more than 90 percent in 2008.
At a global level, the weight of debt deemed as a safe haven
against the total debt fell by more than 15 percent in the same
period.
"One desirable scenario for the coming years could be a
gradual reduction in the concentration and polarisation of the
safe asset universe...(That) would require prudent fiscal
policies, major regulatory changes and a deepening in the local
sovereign bond markets," Cellai and Potente wrote.
"The increased creditworthiness and liquidity may lead
investors to gradually recognise the suitability of such bonds
for meeting their safety needs, thus contributing to an increase
in supply."