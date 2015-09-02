Apple buys Finnish sleep tracking app maker Beddit
HELSINKI, May 10 Apple has acquired a sleep tracking app and hardware maker Beddit, the Finnish startup said on its website.
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 The Obama administration on Wednesday urged China to be clear about its intentions when it changes currency policies.
"They need to understand that they signal their intentions by the actions they take and the way they announce them," U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told network CNBC in an interview ahead of a Group of 20 meeting that Chinese officials will attend.
"They have to be very clear that they are continuing to move in a positive direction and we're going to hold them accountable," Lew said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Diane Craft)
HELSINKI, May 10 Apple has acquired a sleep tracking app and hardware maker Beddit, the Finnish startup said on its website.
* Partners to take 320 million pound charge (Adds detail from statement, analyst reaction)