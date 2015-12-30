Australia's retail slugout adds to worry over weak inflation
* Amazon's entry set to worsen retailers' woes, keep prices down
Dec 30 The U.S. dollar's share of allocated currency reserves rose to 64 percent in the third quarter this year, from 63.7 percent in the second quarter, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Wednesday.
The euro's share fell to 20.3 percent from 20.5 percent. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Amazon's entry set to worsen retailers' woes, keep prices down
May 7 U.S. equity index futures edged higher on Sunday in the wake of a victory by the centrist candidate in the closely watched presidential French election, suggesting the benchmark S&P 500 may push further into record territory when trading reopens on Monday morning.