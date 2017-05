June 30 The U.S. dollar's share of allocated currency reserves dipped to 63.6 percent in the first quarter of the year, from 64.3 percent in the last quarter of 2015, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Thursday.

The euro's share, meanwhile, edged higher to 20.4 percent in the same period, from 19.8 percent the quarter before. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)