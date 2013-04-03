Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - HSBC says India's large current account deficit will remain a source of "discomfort" for the market and make it difficult for the rupee to appreciate in a sustained manner.
However, the rupee weakness may be limited as the trade deficit has been priced in somewhat, while debt inflows have remained 'strong' recently, the note says.
A further deterioration of the trade deficit and the speed of reforms pose risks to the rupee, HSBC adds.
The bank says India needs bolder action in the medium term to bring down the trade deficit and ease regulations to allow more FDI into the country.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.