JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 Curro Holdings Ltd : * Intends to raise R589,594,780 by way of an underwritten renounceable rights offer * Rights offer of 29,479,439 new Curro shares to qualifying shareholders at price of 2000 cents per share * Offer in ratio of 1 rights offer share for every 10 ordinary shares * Record date anticipated to be on or about May 30, 2014 * Proceeds of the rights offer will be used to repay debt in the short term