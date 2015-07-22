JOHANNESBURG, July 22 South Africa's Curro Holdings said on Thursday a takeover offer for smaller rival Advtech, rejected by the target's board this week, had the support of Advtech's largest shareholders.

Curro had offered 13 rand per Advtech share, South Africa's largest private education group said, adding that it was considering resubmitting the bid in a "potentially different format". (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Cropley)