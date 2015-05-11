JOHANNESBURG May 11 South Africa's private
school firm Curro Holding's said on Monday it has
raised 740 million rand ($62 million) in a fully-subscribed
rights offer to pay for new schools.
There has been surging demand for private schools from many
middle class parents.
Public education in Africa's most advanced economy was
ranked among the worst in a survey by the World Economic Forum
last year.
South African spends more per capita on education than any
other African country but its public schools are frequently
criticized for poor standards of teaching, lack of equipment and
overcrowding, leading to low exam pass rates.
The private school firm, which runs about 40 schools, was
under scrutiny in January over allegations of racially
segregating classrooms at one of its schools but the company
denied the accusations.
Shares in the company, which are up 26 percent so far this
year, fell 0.56 percent at 35.50 rand by 1016 GMT.
($1 = 11.9880 rand)
