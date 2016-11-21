BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 South Africa's biggest private education firm Curro Holdings, acquired a 50 percent stake in Botswana-based BA Isago University as part of its stated goal to run 80 campuses by 2020, the firm said on Monday.
* The transaction will be done through Curro's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Embury Institute for Higher Education, the company said in a statement without giving any financial details.
* Curro will fund the transaction by means of existing cash reserves and bank loans.
* BA ISAGO University was established in Botswana in 2002 and operates from four campuses - Gaborone, Fancistown, Serowe and Maun.
* If approved by antitrust authorities, the transaction will add 3,000 students to the 42,000 Curro has on 47 campuses.
* The company is constructing nine more that could be completed this financial year. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.