JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 South Africa's biggest private education firm Curro Holdings, acquired a 50 percent stake in Botswana-based BA Isago University as part of its stated goal to run 80 campuses by 2020, the firm said on Monday.

* The transaction will be done through Curro's wholly-owned subsidiary, The Embury Institute for Higher Education, the company said in a statement without giving any financial details.

* Curro will fund the transaction by means of existing cash reserves and bank loans.

* BA ISAGO University was established in Botswana in 2002 and operates from four campuses - Gaborone, Fancistown, Serowe and Maun.

* If approved by antitrust authorities, the transaction will add 3,000 students to the 42,000 Curro has on 47 campuses.

* The company is constructing nine more that could be completed this financial year. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock)