Italy - Factors to watch on April 24
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
(Corrects headline & first bullet to say HEPS up 76 pct, not 32 pct. Also corrects fourth bullet to say profit after tax up 87 percent, not pretax profit)
Aug 5 Curro Holdings Ltd :
* HEPS for six months ended June 30 up 76 percent
* Revenue for six months ended June 30 up 54 percent to 487 million rand
* EBITDA for six months ended June 30 up 89 percent to 97 million rand
* Profit after tax up 87 percent to 27 million rand
* No dividends have been declared for period under review
* Curro also remains on track to achieve its revised target of 80 schools by 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* Says it plans to pay cash div 3.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016