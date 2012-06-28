* Sees Q2 EPS $0.44-$0.48
* Sees 2012 EPS $2.50-$2.60
* Shares down 7 pct in premarket trading
June 28 Curtiss-Wright Corp cut its
second-quarter and full-year earnings outlook, citing costs
related to the restructuring of a segment and unanticipated
investments in China, sending its shares sliding 7 percent
before the bell.
The aerospace and defense component maker said it will take
second-quarter non-cash charges of about 8 cents per share
related to the restructuring of its metal treatment segment.
The company also expects unanticipated investments in a
China program to hurt earnings by 8 cents per share in the
quarter.
Higher labor costs for painting, disassembly, inspection and
packaging have pushed up investments in China.
The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company now expects
second-quarter earnings of 44 cents to 48 cents per share, down
from its prior outlook of 60 cents to 64 cents.
Curtiss-Wright cut its full-year earnings outlook to $2.50
to $2.60 per share, from $2.58 to $2.68 per share.
Curtiss-Wright shares were down 7 percent in trading before
the bell. They closed at $30.66 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.