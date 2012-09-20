Sept 20 Aerospace and defense component maker
Curtiss-Wright Corp said its full-year results are likely
to be significantly hurt because of a strike by 300 workers at a
plant in Cheswick, Pennsylvania.
Contractual agreements between the electro-mechanical
division of the company's flow control segment and its two
unions expired on Aug. 18.
While employees associated with the International
Brotherhood of Electrical Workers went on strike after the
company submitted a wage offer, 130 workers represented by the
Association of Westinghouse Salaried Employees (AWSE) continued
to work through the wage negotiations.
Curtiss-Wright said it has implemented contingency plans for
the facility, which remains open, and has reached a tentative
agreement with the AWSE.
Shares of the company closed at $32.43 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.