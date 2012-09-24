Sept 24 Aerospace and defense component maker Curtiss-Wright Corp said a strike at its Cheswick, Pennsylvania plant had ended and 300 laborers had returned to work.

Curtiss-Wright reiterated its earlier warning that the strike would have a "significant adverse impact" on its full-year results.

Workers went on strike after the agreements between the electro-mechanical division of the company's flow control segment and its two unions expired on Aug. 18.

A contract was ratified on Sept. 21 by the members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), which had gone on strike, the company said.

Shares of the company were down 1 percent at $32.47 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning.