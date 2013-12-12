NEW YORK Dec 12 The Seaway Twin pipeline, which will take oil from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Texas coast, will likely start up in the second quarter of this year, according to one of its owners.

Traders are watching the timing of the 450,000 barrel-per-day pipeline, one of several major projects that are reshaping the domestic crude oil market. The pipeline will more than double the capacity of the existing Seaway line and drain supplies at Cushing.

Some analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Simmons International have referred to a first-quarter start in recently-published research. But senior executives at its two co-owners, Enterprise Products Partners and Enbridge Inc., have only said that it will start up by the middle of next year.

An Enterprise spokesman this week said that the second quarter was the most likely time for commissioning the line, pointing to a comment by senior vice president Bill Ordemann, who said in late October that it would "probably" be in service in the second quarter of 2014.

The timing is important as oil traders bet that crude prices will sharply fall once the pipeline starts running and the Gulf Coast market gets saturated with oil. U.S. crude oil futures spreads have lately been volatile as a result.

PIPELINE BOOM

The Seaway Twin line will run parallel to the existing, reversed Seaway pipeline from Cushing, the delivery point for the U.S. oil futures contract, to Jones Creek, Texas.

It is one of a handful of pipelines that oil firms are building to move crude from Cushing to the Gulf Coast after oil from U.S. shale boom and Canadian oil-sand fields was left bottled up in the Midwest over the past few years.

TransCanada also plans to commission the southern leg of Keystone XL, now known as the Gulf Coast pipeline, by mid-January. Last week, near-term U.S. oil prices jumped higher when the firm began filling the 700,000 bpd line from Cushing to Port Arthur, Texas.

Together, the Seaway Twin and the Gulf Coast line could add up to 1.2 million bpd of crude takeaway capacity at Cushing, and run the risk of depleting inventories at the hub faster than they can be replaced.

Enterprise and partner Enbridge also plan to complete additional projects early next year, which will remove bottlenecks in the Gulf Coast region.

A 65-mile, 36-inch diameter lateral from Jones Creek to Enterprise's ECHO terminal in Houston will be completed in January, allowing the reversed, older Seaway line to run closer to its 400,000 bpd capacity.

Market sources say the reversed Seaway line is now running at 80 percent of that capacity.

Another 30-inch diameter pipeline will connect the ECHO terminal to refineries in Beaumont and Port Arthur Texas by mid-next year.