BRUSSELS Aug 28 The European Commission said on Friday it had approved DTZ's planned purchase of peer Cushman & Wakefield Inc for an estimated $2 billion to create one of the world's largest real estate services companies.

The combined group, which will have more than $5.5 billion in annual revenue and 250 offices in more than 50 countries, will retain the Cushman & Wakefield name.

"The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because of the companies' low combined market shares and the presence of a number of strong competitors," the Commission said in a statement.

DTZ is the commercial real estate services company backed by private equity firm TPG

Italian holding company Exor controls Cushman & Wakefield. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)