* Exor's net proceeds at $1.28 bln, capital gain of $722 mln
* Proceeds will help Exor pay for any future acquisition
* Exor may consider raising PartnerRe offer, sources say
(Adds details, PartnerRe, analysts, shares, edits throughout)
MILAN, May 11 Italy's Agnelli family has agreed
to sell real estate services group Cushman & Wakefield to DTZ in
a deal that values the U.S.-based firm at around $2 billion.
Exor, the Agnellis' investment vehicle, said the
sale of its 75-percent Cushman stake will generate net proceeds
of $1.28 billion, representing a capital gain of $722 million.
The deal will give Exor additional firepower should it seek
to raise its bid for Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe.
The merger of Cushman with Chicago-based DTZ, owned by
private equity group TPG, PAG Asia Capital and Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan, will create one of the world's largest
real estate services companies, Exor said in a statement on
Monday.
The proceeds will help Exor pay for any future acquisitions
as it seeks to diversify a portfolio which also includes
controlling stakes in carmaker Fiat Chrysler and
tractor maker CNH Industrial.
Last month Exor made a $6.4 billion all-cash offer for
PartnerRe to try to trump a bid by Axis Capital Holdings
as it seeks to branch out into financial services with
its steadier and higher returns.
Even though PartnerRe rejected Exor's offer, the Italian
company said it remained fully committed to its bid at the
proposed terms.
However, sources told Reuters last week that Exor would
consider raising its offer at a board meeting on Tuesday, when
it is also due to release first-quarter results.
"We believe there is some scope for Exor to raise its offer
even though we continue to view the bid for PartnerRe as
opportunistic and Exor unlikely to take part in a bidding war,"
UBS analyst Philippe Houchois said in a note.
The closing of the Cushman transaction is expected in the
fourth quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approvals.
Cushman & Wakefield reported adjusted core earnings of
$175.4 million last year.
Exor shares were down 0.24 percent at 42.26 euros by 1025
GMT, compared with a 0.6 percent fall in Milan's blue-chip index
.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by
Mark Potter and Keith Weir)